BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking information on the alleged theft of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD from a residence in rural Brown County.

At 12:15 p.m. June 17, the BCSO received a report of a stolen vehicle from a field entrance near the intersection of 240th and Chickadee St. The BCSO said video surveillance indicated the vehicle left eastbound at a high rate of speed towards 240th and Coyote Road.

The BCSO said another vehicle is believed to be connected to the theft after reviewing video evidence. The BCSO described the second vehicle as a white or silver four-door sedan.

The BCSO is seeking community assistance in identifying the suspects or vehicles. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the BCSO at 785-742-7125.