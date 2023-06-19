JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a building and approaching a deputy with a long knife in hand.

Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:30 a.m. on June 19 deputies were sent to the area of the 200 block of North Fourth Street in Mayetta after receiving a 911 call on a building on fire. A man was believed to have set the fire and then interfered with efforts to douse the flames by cutting a hose the building owner was using to try to fight the fire.

Morse said the suspect left the area in a car but was later spotted by a sheriff’s deputy near the intersection of 190th Road and U.S. Highway 75. The driver allegedly exited his car after slamming on his brakes while armed with a long knife. A taser was used to take the man into custody.

Morse said the suspect was later identified as a 35-year-old Mayetta man. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail for arson and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Updated charges for this case were released at 3:35 p.m. on June 19. The 35-year-old man is now also being held for charges of: