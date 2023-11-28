SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a vehicle chase south of Topeka that ended with deputies performing a water rescue.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of SW Montara Parkway and SW Greenview Drive in the Montara neighborhood. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the City of Topeka.

The vehicle stopped briefly before the driver fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies pursued the suspect until the chase ended on south Highway 75 between 69th Street and 65th Street. A deputy used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention on the vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the area on foot into a nearby forested area and ran into a pond, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was unable to get out of the pond, requiring pursuing deputies to rescue him from it.

Deputies worked to pull the man from the pond before having paramedics evaluate his condition due to his exposure to the cold water. The 29-year-old man was then taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man is facing several charges related to the chase, including:

Felony flee and elude

Felony interference with law enforcement

Felony possession of stolen property

Possession of opiate

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

Speeding

Not signaling a turn

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.