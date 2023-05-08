SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina husband was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly tried to shove his wife from a moving vehicle on Interstate 70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the husband and wife argued as they traveled on I-70 near the Ohio Street exit. Three children were also in the vehicle.

Soldan said the argument got worse, and the man allegedly tried to shove the wife out the passenger side door while the vehicle was going about 50 mph.

The woman’s seat belt caught her, so she only fell partly out. Nevertheless, she was dragged on the pavement until the vehicle stopped. The sheriff said the 40-year-old suspect left the woman and her two daughters on the side of the road, then left with his son.

Soldan said the husband was found and arrested at his home. The wife was treated for multiple scratches and scrapes.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and two counts of child endangerment.