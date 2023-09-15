TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors have determined two killings in Topeka this year were self-defense killings.

Semaj Jackson, 26 of Topeka, died in an April 26 shooting in the 2000 block of SW Clay Street in Central Topeka.

Deaundreya Caraway, 38 of Topeka, was shot to death on March 26 in the 1500 block of SE Quincy Street in Central Topeka.

Prosecutors said both cases were self-defense. Police were searching for Jeffrey Arnold in relation to the Caraway case, but prosecutors did not file charges.

