TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have identified Topeka’s most recent shooting victim Friday afternoon.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said in a press release that Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka was killed in a Thursday morning shooting. The investigation into his death is ongoing. Phannix’s death moved the number of Topeka’s homicides in 2023 above the number reported in 2022.

Police were called at 12:14 a.m. on June 29 to the 2600 block of SE Gilmore, CT on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found three people with gunshot wounds. The trio were taken to a nearby hospital with the injuries of one victim being described as life-threatening. Eubanks said one of the victims, later identified as Phannix, was declared dead while at the hospital.

If you have any information related to this shooting and the death of Phannix, you can reach out to police by sending an email to telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. You can also reach out to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by clicking here to make an anonymous report.