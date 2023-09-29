TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who died in a South Topeka shooting.

According to a press release, TPD responded to a shooting near Burlingame and 37th at 8 p.m. Thursday night. When officers arrived on the scene they found Jeremy L. Palmer, 44, of Topeka suffering from life-threatening injuries. Palmer was later pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Topeka Police, they arrested Jacorey T. Porter, 23, of Topeka in connection to the shooting. Porter is facing charges of:

Murder in the 2nd degree, intentional

Aggravated endangering of a child, reckless situation

Criminal Restraint

If you have any information contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.