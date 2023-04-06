SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – A Silver Lake man is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The Silver Lake Police Department arrested 55-year-old Robert Baker after they received a call from a citizen who reported Baker had entered a neighbor’s property.

Baker has been charged with misdemeanor, theft and criminal trespassing after recovering the victim’s camera from the suspect, according to Silver Lake Police.

According to a media release, after serving the summons on Baker, he approached the officer in his vehicle away from the scene, preventing the officer from exiting. He then began yelling at the officer and threatened to hurt the officer although no weapon was seen.

After a brief struggle, Baker was taken into custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.