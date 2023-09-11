OZAWKIE (KSNT) – Local law enforcement arrested a man over the weekend following an alleged attack that took place at an Ozawkie home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports in a press release that deputies received a call regarding a man who was struck multiple times with a blunt object around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a home in the 6900 block of Shawnee Lane. Deputies and local emergency workers responded to the address.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 59-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Topeka hospital for further treatment of his injuries, according to the release.

Law enforcement later arrested a 30-year-old man around 11:30 a.m. in Leavenworth for attempted first degree murder. The man is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond until his first court appearance, according to the release.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig told KSNT 27 News the incident involves a father and son. The investigation is ongoing.