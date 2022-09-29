TOPEKA (KSNT) – The sound of a reciprocating saw got the attention of Topeka police officers who found a man burglarizing a building.

Ryan Lemon (KSNT Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Topeka Police Department were on patrol near 605 S.W. Fairlawn Road when they heard a saw. According to the police department, officers followed the sound of the saw and found a suspect inside a building.

Ryan Lemon, 34, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.