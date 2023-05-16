TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement has identified the victim of a recent shooting in a South Topeka neighborhood.

Edward Stanley with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said the victim is Brandon M. Drew, 39, of Topeka. He died at a local hospital as the result of a gunshot wound on Monday.

The TPD responded to a report of a shooting around 2 p.m. on May 15 in the 3500 block of Southwest Kerry Ave. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Drew, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. This is the 17th reported killing in Topeka for 2023.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can reach out to police via email at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. You can also make an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.