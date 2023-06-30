TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement say three people are in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a west Topeka neighborhood.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) spoke with KSNT 27 News about the presence of state troopers in the area of SW 25th St. and Villa West.

A red Chrysler 300 was reported stolen in Douglas County and involved in a chase with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in the morning hours of June 30, according to the KHP. Deputies eventually lost the vehicle after the pursuit began on Bob Billings Parkway in Lawrence.

A KHP trooper later spotted the Chrysler on K-4 Highway, chasing it to the city limits of Topeka, according to the KHP. A helicopter was later deployed to help locate the Chrysler.

(Photo Courtesy/Gabriel Johnson)

The suspect ditched the Chrysler and got into another stolen white Hyundai with two women inside, according to the KHP. All three later got out of the Hyundai, leaving it in drive where it hit a house on the 6200 block of SW 26th Street. The trio were later taken into custody on multiple felonies including suspected meth, firearms and some previous warrants. The stolen Chrysler was recovered with help from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.