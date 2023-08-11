SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody following a late-night car chase and foot pursuit by Shawnee County deputies.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said in a press release that around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, a deputy tried to pull over a white 2019 Ford Fusion in the 3300 block of SW Gage Blvd. that was reported stolen out of Kansas City. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began with deputies receiving help from the Topeka Police Department. It ended in the 500 block of SW 39th St., after which the driver fled the area on foot.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, identified as a 24-year-old Topeka man, was found by deputies using a drone, according to the SNSO. The man was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury suffered during the foot chase. A passenger in the Ford Fusion was interviewed and released at the scene.

The 24-year-old was later released from the hospital and charged with felony interference with law enforcement, felony flee or attempt to elude, two counts of possession of stolen property, speeding, failure to yield at a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia.