TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) deputies arrested two people over the holiday weekend in two separate chases that allegedly involved stolen vehicles.

Abigail Christian with the SNSO said in a press release that the first chase started around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of SW Van Buren Street. A deputy spotted a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander that was reported stolen and, after attempting a traffic stop, a pursuit began.

Christian said the deputy later used a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver on the vehicle, ending the pursuit in the 2000 block of SE California Avenue. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Lawrence woman, was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.. Her charges include:

Felony flee or attempt to elude

Driving under the influence

Possession of a depressant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property

Driving while license suspended

Christian said the other pursuit began around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 near the intersection of SW 29th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard. A deputy spotted a 2015 Kia Soul which matched the description of a stolen vehicle. It also had a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle.

Christian said the pursuit ended after spike strips were used in the 2400 block of SE California Avenue. A 20-year-old Topeka man was arrested on the following charges: