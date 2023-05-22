MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local family-owned and operated pool construction company was struck by a crime spree over the weekend, resulting in several thousand dollars in losses.

The Riley County Police Department say that a burglary and theft report was filed for Energy Center Manhattan Pool in the 500 block of Pillsbury Dr. around 11:15 a.m. on May 19. The business was allegedly the victim of several thefts of miscellaneous pool equipment such as pumps, filters, valves, a ladder deck, a spa vacuum and more. All-in-all, this resulted in a loss of $13,700.

The RCPD also said the business reported the theft of five catalytic converters from vehicles on their property along with one diesel particulate filter. Losses associated with these crimes came out to $6,000. Police do not know if these thefts are associated with the thefts listed above.

If you have information related to these crimes, you can reach out to the RCPD at 785-537-2112. You can also make anonymous tips to Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-539-7777 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.