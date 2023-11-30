TOPEKA (KSNT) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy on Nov. 19 in Montara Neighborhood south of Topeka.

Deputies responding to the scene found a 9-year-old boy inside a home who had a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a press release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a second suspect, Ashton L. Huffstutler, 21, was arrested and booked on charges of:

Aggravated battery.

Aggravated assault.

Criminal discharge of a firearm.

Criminal property damage.

On Nov. 21, Anthony Guerro III, 16, turned himself in for the crime. He was booked on charges of:

Aggravated battery.

Aggravated assault.

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

Felony criminal damage to property.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this case to contact them at 785-251-2200.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.