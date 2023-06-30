TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement say an 18-year-old is in custody after a pursuit and foot chase ended with the use of a tazer on a suspect accused of multiple crimes.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said in a press release that a 911 call was made to Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch on an unresponsive man in a vehicle around 10:15 p.m. on June 29 in the 3700 block of SE 23rd Terrace. Before deputies could arrive, a person nearby rendered medical aid to the unresponsive man who regained consciousness and left the area in his vehicle which had reportedly hit another unoccupied vehicle and a mailbox.

The SNSO say a deputy tried to pull the 18-year-old over in the 2500 block of SE Peck Road. While the man initially stopped, he fled the scene and a pursuit began. It ended when the suspect hit a street sign and a driveway culvert in the 2400 block of SE Alamar Road.

The suspect then fled his vehicle on foot, according to the SNSO. A person nearby helped subdue the suspect until additional law enforcement could arrive at the scene. A tazer was eventually used to prevent the suspect from fleeing.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the SNSO. Two firearms were recovered from his vehicle. He was charged with the following: