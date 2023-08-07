MISSION, Kan. — FOX4 has learned a surviving suspect in this weekend’s deadly police shooting has a serious criminal history.

One suspect was killed and a Fairway, Kansas, officer was critically injured after a Lenexa police chase led to a shooting in a Mission QuikTrip. Police said the officer is still in the hospital fighting for his life.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee.

The surviving suspect has been identified as Andrea Rene Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee. She was arrested Sunday but hasn’t been officially charged yet in Johnson County.

A search into her criminal history reveals some shocking past convictions. Cothran is on the Tennessee sex offender registry.

According to her listing, she pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor back in 2020. In 2022, she was booked for a drug-related probation violation.

And now she’s in custody for another serious offense after police said she was involved in the chase and shootout.

“We’re monitoring an event out of Lenexa stemming from an auto theft. A navy Jeep Grand Cherokee rammed a patrol vehicle there,” police dispatchers said during the start of the pursuit Sunday morning, captured by Broadcastify.

“Is there a description on these parties?” an officer responded.

“Only thing I have so far is a heavy-set white female and a white male wearing a biker-style vest,” a dispatcher responded.

Police later identified the woman, Cothran, after arresting her. She was apparently unharmed in the shootout that killed Marshall.

“They’ve got an officer down, and the party is in the bathroom,” a dispatcher said.

“Shots fired with possibly an officer injured there,” an officer said.

“Have them respond inside. We have cover. We need help right away,” an officer said.

“Units now indicate suspect is 10-40. Suspect’s 10-40,” a dispatcher said, referencing Kansas police codes for “fatality reported.”

Cothran was slated to have a court date Monday afternoon, but it was delayed. FOX4 reached out to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for a reason for that, but we have not received an answer.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation team is handling the case.