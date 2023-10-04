TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topeka man is now charged with murder in relation to a south Topeka shooting.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay confirms Jacorey Tyrell Porter, 23, of Topeka, was charged in court for his alleged role in the deadly shooting of Jeremy L. Palmer, 44, of Topeka, on Sept. 28.

Kagay said Porter is now facing the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Kidnapping

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Aggravated endangering a child

According to jail records, Porter remains in custody on a $1 million bond.