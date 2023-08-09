BELTON, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a police chase Wednesday involving a man wanted in a homicide case and a woman who was evading arrest.

Kansas City police dispatch told FOX4 the chase involved two separate vehicles. One chase ended in the area of 155th and Barat Avenue in Grandview, and the second ended near North Scott and Chestnut in Belton.

Belton police confirmed both suspects are in custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The suspects will be identified if formal charges are filed.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as more details become available.