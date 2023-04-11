JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Two suspects in a Junction City double-murder have arrived in Kansas after being extradited from Michigan.

Cadin Sanner with the Junction City Police Department reports that Steven P. Pierce, 33 and Kallie R. Peters, 29, have been moved to the Geary County Detention Facility after being arrested in Michigan last month.

The pair were arrested in Saginaw County, MI for two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felony theft in connection to the deaths of Valerie J. Krissman, 75 and Roland C. Krissman, 80. Both Pierce and Peters have a bond set at $1.5 million, according to Sanner.