Suspicious death case now being investigated as a homicide, deceased identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released new information in their investigation of a suspicious death that occurred Friday morning, including the identity of the deceased man.

According to the TPD, the deceased has been identified as Mack Lee, 39, of Topeka. His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the Topeka Police Department Homicide Unit which is reviewing all the investigative leads and evidence on hand as the case progresses.

Officers responded to a welfare check at 10:07 a.m. on Friday morning and found an “unresponsive male” at the scene. Medical personnel determined that the man was dead.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call TPD as 785-368-9400 or email them at telltpd@topeka.org.