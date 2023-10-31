TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have arrested a teenage girl on Tuesday for alleged threats made against a local school.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 USD 501 Topeka Public Schools Police Department notified investigators with the Topeka Police Department of an alleged threat against Topeka West High School. The school shooting threat was investigated and a 15-year-old girl was connected to the threat.

Nichols said the teen was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for the charge of aggravated criminal threat.

If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

