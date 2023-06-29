TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager is in police custody accused of murder.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a murder that happened on March 14. His name has not been released.

The teen is being held on the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree

Distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Use of a communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation

Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, of Topeka was killed in a hit-and-run incident Topeka Police responded to on March 14. Topeka police were called at 7:53 p.m. to the 1300 block of Southeast 8th St. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run. Officers found a man, later identified as Brown, at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators say community input was crucial in identifying the suspect.