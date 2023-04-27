JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Texas man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Jackson County that claimed the life of a local woman.

Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Ayinde J. James, 44, of Fort Worth, Texas is under arrest for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving. James was arrested in connection to the death of Melinda Wareham, 74, of Whiting on April 26 during a head-on car crash in Jackson County.

The sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene of a car crash on U.S. Highway 75 at 10:51 a.m. on April 26. The highway was closed in both directions as law enforcement worked the scene. Only Wareham and James were involved in the crash, according to the KHP.