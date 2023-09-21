TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police report there is an increase in street light damage in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) reported via social media on Thursday, Sept. 21 that it is seeing an uptick in wire theft and criminal damage to local street lights. The TPD said only marked white City of Topeka trucks with the city seal on the doors can operate on street lighting. These trucks can most often be seen during the day, Monday through Friday.

The TPD has reported thefts of this nature in the past in 2021 and 2022. During these incidents, police said thieves were targeting the street lights to obtain their copper wire.

The TPD asks local residents to keep an eye out for those causing damage to city street lights. If you see anything suspicious, you can call the TPD at 785-368-9551 or report tips anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.