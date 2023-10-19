TOPEKA (KSNT) – One more teen is arrested in the murder of 17-year-old Victor Carlton.

Topeka police have arrested a third person in relation to Topeka’s 27th homicide. The 17-year-old male from Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree, in the commission of a felony

Aggravated robbery

Two other teens have been arrested for the same charges. On Oct. 10, Carlton was shot in the 2000 block of southeast Pennsylvania. Officers responding to the area found Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medical personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.