TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West High School staff and families received an email Wednesday morning about a threat made to the school on social media.

The school was going to have a late start at 9 a.m. to allow law enforcement time to investigate the threat, according to the email.

By 9:22 a.m. Topeka Public Schools Communication Specialist Dan Garrett said the secure campus status had been lifted.

The Topeka Police Department will have units present at the school throughout the day, according to City of Topeka Spokeswoman Rosie Nichols.

Parents who would like to keep their children home for the day will be given an excused absence, according to the email.