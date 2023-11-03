TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three teen boys have been charged with felony murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, prosecutors said.

The teens are accused of killing 17-year-old Victor Carlton on Oct. 10. He was found dead in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania, northeast of 21st and Adams in southeast Topeka.

“All three are being detained and have been appointed counsel,” said Mike Kagay, Shawnee County district attorney. “They are scheduled for arraignment in the weeks ahead.”

It’s possible they could be tried as adults, but Kagay said the decision has not been made.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.