TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement says a recent apartment fire in central Topeka may have been intentionally set.

Rosie Nichols with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said firefighters with the Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire alarm around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for an apartment in the 1300 block of SW Polk Street. Fire crews spotted smoke and flames coming from the apartment and were able to keep the fire contained within the structure. No injuries were reported during this incident and around $500 in damage was done to the building.

Nichols said an investigation into the fire found that it was intentionally set. A 62-year-old woman from Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a charge of aggravated arson.

Nichols said the TPD, TFD, American Medical Response, Kansas Gas Service and Evergy responded to the fire on Aug. 15. Working smoke detectors were found within the building.