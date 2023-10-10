TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man under investigation for the rape and murder of a Topeka five-year-old has a criminal past in the state of Texas.
Court documents show Mickel Cherry, 25, of Topeka, has a history with law enforcement in Texas going back to 2018. He was previously charged for instances of fighting, poor treatment of animals and trespassing.
- 1st case
- Arresting agency – Amarillo Police Department
- Booked – Aug. 7, 2018
- Released – Aug. 7, 2018
- Charge – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting
- Bond – $500
- 2nd case
- Arresting agency – Amarillo Police Department
- Booked – Aug. 24, 2019
- Released – Aug. 31, 2019
- Charges – Animal-Inhumane Treatment/Animal-Improper Tethering
- Fine/court costs – $880
- 3rd case
- Potter County District Court
- Charge – Criminal Trespass
- Sentence – 30 days in Potter County Detention Center starting Oct. 26, 2021
- Bond – $500
Cherry was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on Oct. 3, the day after Zoey Felix was declared dead. This marked the beginning of Topeka’s 26th homicide investigation for 2023.
Cherry was charged by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 5. His charges include:
- Capital murder; commission of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and/or criminal sodomy
- Murder in the first degree; inherently dangerous felony
- Rape; child under 14, offender 18 or over
The charge of capital murder carries with it the possibility Cherry could be sentenced to the death penalty in Kansas if he is found guilty.
