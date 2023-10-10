TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man under investigation for the rape and murder of a Topeka five-year-old has a criminal past in the state of Texas.

Court documents show Mickel Cherry, 25, of Topeka, has a history with law enforcement in Texas going back to 2018. He was previously charged for instances of fighting, poor treatment of animals and trespassing.

1st case Arresting agency – Amarillo Police Department Booked – Aug. 7, 2018 Released – Aug. 7, 2018 Charge – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting Bond – $500

2nd case Arresting agency – Amarillo Police Department Booked – Aug. 24, 2019 Released – Aug. 31, 2019 Charges – Animal-Inhumane Treatment/Animal-Improper Tethering Fine/court costs – $880

3rd case Potter County District Court Charge – Criminal Trespass Sentence – 30 days in Potter County Detention Center starting Oct. 26, 2021 Bond – $500



Cherry was arrested by the Topeka Police Department on Oct. 3, the day after Zoey Felix was declared dead. This marked the beginning of Topeka’s 26th homicide investigation for 2023.

Cherry was charged by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 5. His charges include:

Capital murder; commission of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and/or criminal sodomy

Murder in the first degree; inherently dangerous felony

Rape; child under 14, offender 18 or over

The charge of capital murder carries with it the possibility Cherry could be sentenced to the death penalty in Kansas if he is found guilty.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.