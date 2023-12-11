TOPEKA (KSNT) – A top Topeka city official was arrested for domestic battery, according to the Shawnee County jail.

Freddy Mawyin, who has served as the city’s chief financial officer since January, was arrested at his southwest Topeka home and booked into the jail early Monday morning on accusations of “domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship,” according to information from the jail.

Topeka Police said the arrest involved a “past domestic dispute that allegedly occurred (Saturday night.)”

The city placed Mawyin on administrative leave while it conducts a personnel investigation, said Gretchen Spiker, city spokeswoman.

Mawyin was hired by former city manager Stephen Wade into the newly-created role. Mawyin oversees 24 employees, according to a news release announcing his hire. His department is responsible for managing tax dollars. Mawyin was previously senior economic advisor at the Greater Topeka Partnership.

His arrest comes in the wake of Wade’s firing over an inappropriate relationship with a city employee.

Mawyin is being held without bond while the court reviews the arrest “to determine the level of existing threat to victim(s),” a jail spokesman said.

