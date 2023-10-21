TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early Saturday morning aggravated battery incident left one victim with possible life threatening injuries according to Topeka Police.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Topeka Police responded to the 1500 block of SW 21st Street in reference to a possible shooting according to LT. M Hren.

When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims. One had possible life threatening injuries, and the other had non-life threatening injuries according to Hren.

Police say the two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the investigation is currently ongoing at this time.