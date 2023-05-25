TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities say the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Topeka has died.

Gretchen Spiker with the City of Topeka says Darryl L. Coleman, 63, of Topeka, is dead following injuries suffered during a hit-and-run incident Wednesday night. An investigation is ongoing into his death.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a hit-and-run in the area of SW 21st Street and SW Seabrook Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to TPD, the vehicle drove away after hitting a pedestrian. The victim of the incident, later identified as Coleman, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding the death of Coleman, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.