TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect in the shooting death of a local man has arrived in a county jail.

Records with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections shows Tremale M. Serrano was booked on Dec. 1, 2023 on the charge of murder in the second-degree. His bond is currently set at $1,000,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Serrano was found by Kansas City, Kansas Police on Nov 29. He was being sought by law enforcement for the shooting death of Jackson Danner, Topeka’s 31st homicide victim. Topeka police initially asked for help in locating Tremale on Nov. 15.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 regarding a person seen lying in the front yard of an address in the 1600 block of SW 21st Street. Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as Danner, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man, Aaron A. Serrano, was charged in connection to Danner’s death last month after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Clay County, Missouri. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Serrano was charged with a single count of second-degree murder.

If you have any information related to this homicide investigation, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or clicking here.

