TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Department of Corrections employee was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual relations with an inmate 16 years or older.

Nathaniel Goodman was arrested at the Topeka Correctional Facility by Kansas Department of Corrections officials on April 26, according to Shawnee County DOC Deputy Director Tim Phelps.

Goodman was working as a corrections officer at the Topeka Corrections Facility from Feb. 6 2023 until April 26 2023, according to Executive Director of Public Affairs Randall Bowman.