SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for hitting a deputy with a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that a deputy was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of SW Washburn Avenue. The man driving the vehicle was later located by the sheriff’s office at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of SW 72nd Terrace in the Montara neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office executed a felony arrest warrant for the man believed to be responsible for hitting the deputy. Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Topeka man in connection to the incident. He was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Felony criminal damage to property

Felony interference with a law enforcement officer

felony theft

Fugitive from justice charge connected with a felony absconder charge from the Michigan Department of Corrections

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.