TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was taken into police custody after he allegedly forced his way into an assisted living facility.

At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 the Topeka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Southwest Cottonwood Court. Officers arrived and found out that a 36-year-old man from Topeka forced his way into the facility and threatened one person inside, according to a press release from police. Franklin left the scene but was later found at a nearby location and taken into custody, according to a press release from the Topeka Police Department.

Franklin was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections following an investigation for the following charges: