TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Topeka man.

Rosie Nichols with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT 27 News that Justice R. Cox, 23, of Topeka was arrested on May 2 in connection to the death of Brett M. Joynt last year. His charges include:

Murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony

Flee or attempt to elude; Commission of any felony

Interference with LEO; Falsely report a crime intending action on information

Reckless Driving; Unknown Conviction

Racing on highways; unknown conviction

Unsafe Speed For Prevailing Conditions

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Vehicle liability insurance required; Unknown circumstance

Joynt died in a car crash around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. Police responding to the incident found a single vehicle was traveling west bound on Southeast 37th St. when it left the road, hit a utility pole and came to a stop in a nearby yard. One occupant, later identified as Joynt, died in the crash while two other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The TPD encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact them at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.