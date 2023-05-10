TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors have filed a first-degree murder charge against a 23-year-old man accused of killing his best friend who was riding in his car on Christmas Day of 2022.

Prosecutors charged Justice Cox for the death of Brett Joynt, 23. Joynt’s family said the two were best friends.

Joynt was killed in a high-speed crash. Cox was behind the wheel and crashed into a utility pole at 37th and Humboldt, east of Kansas Avenue in Southeast Topeka on Dec. 25, 2022.

Prosecutors said Cox was running from police when he crashed.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer charge, Cox is also charged with:

Reckless Driving

Racing on the Highway

No Liability Insurance

No Driver’s License

Unsafe Speed For Prevailing Conditions

Cox was arrested earlier this month and is scheduled for a scheduling conference on Thursday. He is being held in Shawnee County Jail.