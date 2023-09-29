TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a recent Topeka shooting has died of his injuries.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that Durant R. Redmond, 39, of Topeka has died of his injuries on Thursday, Sept. 28 after he was shot earlier this week. This marks the 24th homicide case for Topeka in 2023.

The shooting occurred at 10:43 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 in the 2200 block of SW Plass Avenue. Officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) were called to the area on a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Redmond.

The investigation into Redmond’s death is ongoing. If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

