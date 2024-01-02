TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) says a man is dead following a motorcycle crash in December last year.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that Joshua P. Harmer, 29, of Topeka, died from his injuries on Dec. 22, 2023 following a crash just two days prior. His death remains under investigation by the TPD.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2023 to the intersection of SW 29th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, they found the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Harmer, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Harmer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old Topeka woman, was found to have a warrant for her arrest and was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

