TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting deputies in a Shawnee County courtroom after being found guilty during a jury trial Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said Corey T. Robinson II, 21, of Topeka became disorderly inside a courtroom while receiving guilty verdicts and had to be escorted out by deputies. While he was leaving the courthouse, the SNSO said he assaulted deputies before being restrained. Robinson had just been found guilty of the following:

Two counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated endangering of a child

Reckless driving

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license

Robinson is now facing additional charges of felony interference, criminal threat and battery against a law enforcement officer, according to the SNSO. He is at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a no bond custody slip.