Topeka man pleads guilty to DUI crash that paralyzed daughter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been convicted Wednesday for a 2021 car crash that left one of his children with permanent spinal injuries.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Jimmy Dean Landis has been convicted in relation to a Father’s Day 2021 vehicle accident that left his daughter severely injured. Landis entered a plea of guilty to all charges on Wednesday, Jan. 26. He will remain in custody with his bond set at $100,000 and is set for a sentencing hearing at 3:00 p.m. on April 15 later this year.

While Kagay did not say which Landis pleaded guilty to, court records show he was facing the following felony charges:

2 counts aggravated battery while driving under the influence

2 counts of aggravated endangering a child

Interference with law enforcement

4th subsequent county of driving under the influence

3rd or subsequent count of driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor

Kagay said that his office is seeking an ‘upward departure’ due to the aggravated circumstances regarding this incident and the injuries suffered by Landis’ daughter. This means the sentencing range for Landis could go above the expected range of between 31 and 136 months and could allow the court to impose a sentence beyond the maximum set for in the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines.

On June 20, 2021, police were called to an injury accident in the 1500 block of SW Burlingame Rd. Officers arriving at the scene found one vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The driver, Landis, was identified and restrained due to his intoxication and erratic behavior. Landis’ 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were in the backseat of the vehicle and were wearing seatbelts but were not using booster seats.

Landis’ son suffered minor injuries while his daughter had to be flown to Children’s Mercy to undergo spinal surgery due to the extent of her injuries. She has yet to regain the use of her legs and likely never will according to Kagay.