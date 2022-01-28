SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was sentenced on Friday for his actions in a 2021 shooting and sexual relationship with an underage female.

According to a recent press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Jaryl Lawrence Wilson, Sr., was sentenced to 143 months or about 12 years with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections after an incident in 2021 where he shot his ex-girlfriend and a subsequent investigation that revealed that he had been in a sexual relationship with his ex-girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter according to the DA.

On Jan. 29, 2021, a 42-year-old female contacted police to report that she had been shot by her ex-boyfriend and she was driving to a nearby hospital. Police later found her and saw that she was suffering from a gunshot wound as well as a laceration and abrasions.

Officers then responded to the scene of the shooting at 1105 SW Clay where they took Wilson into custody on the charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery. After an investigation, the police also discovered that Wilson had been involved in a sexual relationship with his ex-girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

He was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Attempted Murder in the second degree

Aggravated battery

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 16

Criminal sodomy with a child under 16

Indecent liberties with a child under 16

In November of 2021, a jury in Shawnee County reached a guilty verdict for Wilson for all charges except for attempted murder, which the jury was unable to reach a verdict on according to the DA.