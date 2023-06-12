TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman has been charged in an October 8 crash on the Kansas Turnpike that left three Girl Scouts dead.

Prosecutors charged Amber Peery with two counts of reckless involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Laila El Azari, 9, and Kylie Lund, 9, both of Topeka.

Peery’s 8-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, was also killed in the crash. Two other children in the van were injured.

A Girl Scout representative said Amber Peery was driving the girls to camp. The Kansas Highway Patrol said she made a U-turn on the interstate when her van was hit by a semi-truck.

The students attended Jay Shideler and Farley elementary schools.