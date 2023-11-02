TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers are investigating an early morning shooting that left one injured with a non-life-threatening wound.

According to Lt. Danielson with the TPD, an officer was around the area of Dornwood Park in East Topeka Thursday morning investigating a suspicious vehicle, when they were approached by an individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

That individual was taken to a local hospital, according to the Lieutenant.

Topeka Police are investigating the incident at this point in time.