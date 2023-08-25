TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, August 24, Topeka Police Officers noticed someone running away from a business around 10 p.m. in the Oakmart area. After talking with the employee, TPD learned the individual had just committed a robbery, according to Topeka Police.

Topeka Police along with TPD K9 Officers and Shawnee Sheriff Department Drone operators began searching for the suspect, according to LT E. Stanley.

That suspect was found, taken into custody, and moved to speak with detectives at the Law Enforcement Center according to TPD.

Topeka Police say from the investigation, 27 year old Rontarus Washington Jr. of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: