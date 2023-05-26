TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials arrested a man after receiving criminal threats at the courthouse.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) wrote in a press release that the City of Topeka Municipal Court staff said they received threatening phone calls with the intent to cause damage to property and disrupt judicial proceedings. The TPD started a criminal investigation into the person making the phone calls.

Donna Eubanks with the TPD wrote that the investigation led to the location and arrest of the threat suspect in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane St. The suspect was identified as a 50-year-old man from Topeka.

He was booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charge of aggravated criminal threat, according to TPD.