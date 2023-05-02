TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said its officers arrested a man with drugs, a firearm and a homemade bomb in his possession.

Rosie Nichols with the TPD said around 3 a.m. on May 2 officers tried to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations near the intersection of Southwest Clontarf Street and Southwest Tara Avenue in south Topeka. She said driver left the scene.

Officers found the driver a short time later with drugs, a gun and an improvised explosive device in his possession, according to Nichols. TPD’s Bomb Squad responded to render the explosive safe and transport it to a safe storage location. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) office aided in the investigation.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Topeka man. He faces multiple charges explosives, drug, weapon and traffic charges.

TPD encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact them at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.